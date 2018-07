Join the route along the Oregon Outback Scenic Bike way on August 4th. Rides from 5 to 90 miles in length & the first annual 14.8 mile trail run along the newly dedicated “Noni Trail.”

Ride includes an after meal at Lakeview Lockers. There will also be aide stations along the way as well as a support vehicle.

Tee shirts available for sale

Century ride $50

Metric ride $40

Intermediate $30

Beginner. $25

For more information & to register visit TourDeOutback.org