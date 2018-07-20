Klamath Falls, Ore. –The Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center would like to invite all of its patrons, fans and community supporters to their 2018-19 Season Launch Party on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Launch is a celebration and unveiling of the upcoming performance season, slated to start September 9, 2018.

The Ross Ragland views Season Launch as not only a party and a place to announce the upcoming season, but also as a thank you to its patrons and the community for the enormous support it receives throughout the year. As a result, the season launch party is always free.

The festivities begin with a no-host beer and wine bar and mingling at 5:30 p.m. in the theater lobby. Attendees will then move into the theater where they will enjoy a cabaret-style show with Interim Executive Director, Theresa Silver acting as emcee for the night. After that, each of the upcoming acts will be announced by videos or live sneak-peak performance. Also performing at the event is the cast of Wizard of Oz, the upcoming community musical, due to open at the Ross Ragland on August 3, 2018.

Immediately following the season announcement presentation a champagne toast and dessert (supplied by Michele’s Simply Sweets) will be served in the lobby and party guests will have a chance buy season tickets. Individual show tickets will go on sale August 15, 2018.

The theater is again offering “Create Your Own” season ticket packages. Patrons will be able to put together their own “seasons” at different savings rates. By using “Create Your Own Season Pass” patrons save 10% on a package of 4-9 Shows, 15% on 10 or more shows and 20% with a Super Season Package. One of The Ragland’s Core Values is to make sure that the performing arts can be enjoyed by everyone. To ensure equal access, RRT also offers need-based discounts for low-income youth and families.

The night will have a touch of melancholy. While the Ragland staff and Board are excited about the star quality of next season’s acts, we mourn the recent passing of one of the iconic figures of the Ross Ragland Theater, Max Baker, who was the Box Office Manager of the RRT almost since its inception until 2002; and for whom the original Esquire Theater (where he saw his first movie) played a central part of his youth. It was in his honor the Box Office was named after he retired. We will miss his warmth and friendly presence.

The Ross Ragland Theater’s mission is to provide high-quality performing arts and educational experiences that enhance community life in the Klamath Basin. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 North 7th Street in Klamath Falls. Telephone 541-884-LIVE (5483) for ticket information and reservations or visit the theater’s website at www.rrtheater.org to purchase tickets online and learn more about the theater. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and two hours prior to show time the day of any weekend show. ###