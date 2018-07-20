KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –Oregon Tech Director of Athletics John Van Dyke announced the hiring of Josh Wetzler to the position of Marketing and Promotions Coordinator.

“I am ecstatic that Josh was able to join our Athletic Department,” said Van Dyke. “His personality is a perfect fit to help grow and promote Oregon Tech Athletics. Josh has a ton of great ideas to invigorate our fan base and create a game day experience that will make attending home events a whole lot of fun for the entire family.”

Wetzler has a background in digital, print, and social media marketing resources and tools, as well as extensive experience in digital analytics. As the Athletic Marketing & Promotions Coordinator, Wetzler will be tasked with increasing ticket revenue and attendance at all athletic events, implementing local booster efforts, as well as promoting corporate sponsorships and sales.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Oregon Tech athletics family” said Wetzler. “OIT and this department had such a major impact on me, athletics has such a rich history of success, and I’m definitely ready to do my best to promote the fan and student experience with Oregon Tech Athletics.”

Wetzler graduated from Oregon Tech with a Bachelor’s in business with an emphasis in marketing from 2009, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team. In 2016 he returned to Oregon Tech to assist Coach Parnell on the Men’s Basketball staff.

Wetzler will fill the vacancy that was created when Mike Garrard was promoted to Director of Communications and Sports Information last year.