CORVALLIS, Ore. – Season tickets for the 2018 Oregon State volleyball season are now available for purchase via BeaverTickets.com/Volleyball and 1-800-GO-BEAVS.

Oregon State hosts 11 matches at Gill Coliseum this fall beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 18 against Seattle. The Beavers’ 10 other home contests will be against Pac-12 Conference foes.

OSU’s home conference slate opens Sunday, Sept. 23 against Washington and continues the following weekend when the Beavers host the Arizona schools. To view the complete 2018 OSU volleyball schedule click here.

Season tickets are $77 for adult and $55 for seniors (62 and older) and youth (ages 3-18). All seats are general admission. Click here to purchase your season tickets.

Single-match tickets are set to go on sale beginning Aug. 13.

Third-year head coach Mark Barnard will lead a squad that returns five starters and 10 total letterwinners in 2018. The Beavers, who will be buoyed by the arrival of six newcomers, seek a return to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Fans’ first chance to see the Beavers comes Aug. 17 at the Orange & Black Scrimmage. Admission is free to the scrimmage.

For more information on the Oregon State volleyball team, follow the club’s official Twitter account at Twitter.com/BeaverVBall, by Facebook at Facebook.com/BeaverVBall or on Instagram at Instagram.com/BeaverVBall.