At approximately 0930 this morning agencies were dispatched to multiple fire starts along Lower Klamath Lake Road, just southeast of the intersection with Cross Road. One of the starts took off uphill across private lands and is burning in dry grass and light fuels in the easterly direction towards BLM lands.

No structures are threatened at this time, but Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies have alerted six residences to be aware of the situation. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Oregon Department of Forestry, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office.

A Unified Command between Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODF has been established. Ground and air resources are actively attacking the fire, and therefore Lower Klamath Lake Road is closed to allow responders safe access to the scene.

Fire danger in out local region is rated high at this time – however, ODF will categorize fire danger as extreme starting tomorrow, July 20th. Other agencies may follow shortly thereafter. The best place to find information about wild fires in South Central Oregon is the Fire Management Partnership webpage: www.scofmp.org.