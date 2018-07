The “Just Talk” Suicide Event will be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds August 19th from 1-4 PM.

This even will include:

Memorial tent for suicide victims

Recognition tent for mental health

Local services information and on-site support

Youth led presentation

BBQ

Free semicolon tattoos

Live entertainment

QPR training in appropriate response to suicidality.

And more! For more info call or text 541- 591-3617