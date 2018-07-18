Klamath Falls Moose Lodge 1106 & Fast Break Convenience Stores are proud to announce their 14th annual “Special Olympics Fundraiser & Golf Tournament.”

You do not need to be a member of the Moose Lodge to Participate in the following events.

Friday July 20th 6pm- Spaghetti feed at the Moose Lodge (Spring & 1577 Oak Street) Tickets are available for $6 each.

Friday July 20th 5pm to 8pm- Silent Auction for items such as gift certificates, football tickets, oil changes, art, Reno packages and more.

Sat July 21st 8am- “Dobe Stork Memorial” Golf Tournament at the Running Y. Three person team + an Olympian as your 4th team member. $85 per team.

Sat July 21st 6pm-7pm- Tri-tip dinner $15 per person at the Moose Lodge

Following Saturdays dinner- “Steve Houston Memorial” Texas hold’em tournament. $30 buy in.

For more information please call the Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 541-883-3762 or Dale Musgrove at 541-891-4688.