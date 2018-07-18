Oregon State rower Alina Hagstrom has been named to the Pocock Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) All-American First Team.

Hagstrom, a rising senior from Seattle, Wash., recently qualified for the 2018 Under 23 World Championships in the Women’s Pair next week in Poznan, Poland.

She raced primarily in the stroke seat of OSU’s Varsity 8 in the spring. The two-time Pac-12 All-Conference team member helped lead the Beavers’ V8 to a sixth place finish at Pac-12 Championships for the second straight year. The public health major is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic honoree.

Each year the coaches of the CRCA recognize the outstanding student-athletes in each Division. Criteria for the award include:

The student-athlete must meet all eligibility rules as defined by her institution

The student-athlete must have rowed at least 75% of the season’s races in the varsity boat

The student-athlete must be nominated by her institution

The head coach of the student-athlete’s institution must be a member in good standing of the CRCA

All-American athletes are selected from those athletes already named First-Team All-Region. Criteria considered for selection include: boat performance, nomination rank, coach’s comments, individual achievements, and 2k erg score. One coxswain is named to each team.

Hagstrom is the first OSU rower to earn All-America honors since Lauren Still was a second team selection in 2015. It is the first time Oregon State has had a first team All-American since Ame Hicks in 2009.