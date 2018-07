The Klamath County School District is offering free nutritional lunches to kids ages 0-18, now through August 24th.

KCSD provides 110 brown bag lunches daily at three open sites – Shasta, Ferguson and Peterson elementary schools. Other lunch sites around the county are hosted by Integral Youth Services and the Klamath YMCA.

IYS and the Y partner with the KCSD as part of the Klamath Child Hunger Coalition.

For more information contact KCSD, the Klamath YMCA, or Integral Youth Services.