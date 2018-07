A Klamath Falls woman’s been arrested and now facing charges for throwing a rock at her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend. Melbreena Bates was picked up last Thursday – she’d been arguing with the new girlfriend for about a month over the boyfriend… and finally threw a rock at the woman, hitting her in the shoulder. Bates is facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon – and could spend up to 5 years in prison if she’s found guilty.