Police arrest Clint Widener for leading Police on a drunken chase in a stolen car last Saturday. A woman reported her SUV had been taken, and when Police saw the vehicle, tried stopping it – Wiedner sped off, ignoring traffic signals – he was finally arrested, and had a Blood Alcohol Level of .15 – and had meth in his car. Wiedner is facing a number of charges, and facing up to 5 years in prison.