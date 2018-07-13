The Rock’s Giving Away ALL the Tickets!

Win a Pair for Every Concert

The Rock at 94-9 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets for every concert we have tickets for thi s summer! Win a pair for Papa Roach in Roseburg on August 10th! A pair for Halestorm / In This Moment and New Year’s day in Central Point on August 20th and a pair for Aftershock Festival in Sacramento ROCK-tober 13th and 14th in Sacramento with System of a Down, Godsmack, Deftones, Alice in Chains, Incubus and more!

Listen to the Rock, visit and like our Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/therockat949) and the more likes we get (we’re looking for 2,000), the more names we’ll pick as qualifiers! That’s right, for every 5 likes, we’ll put another name in the hopper! On July 30th, we’ll start announcing names on the air and each person will have 10 minutes to call in and win! Once we get a winner, that’s it! We’re done! Keep it on the rock to win tickets for all these great shows all summer long!