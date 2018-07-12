Minimal fire behavior was observed last night with minimal fire activity anticipated for

today. Crews have completed containment lines to the North and the fire is holding within

the current perimeter. Mop-up and strengthening of control lines will continue on all other

flanks of the fire including fire suppression repairs.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS:

Evacuation Warnings: Copco Lake Area – Areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the

Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.

OREGON RESIDENTS:

The following area in Jackson County will reduce to a Level 2 (yellow) “Be Set” evacuation

notice:

The area east of Interstate 5, covering Bureau of Land Management lands and

private properties west of the Jackson-Klamath County line, north of the Oregon-California

border, and south of a line that extends from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland

Ski Road due east to the Jackson-Klamath County line. The following areas in Jackson County will reduce to a Level 1 (green) “Be Ready” evacuation notice:

The area east of Interstate 5, covering Bureau of Land Management lands and private

properties west of the Jackson-Klamath County line, north of the line that extends from the

intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland Ski Road due east to the Jackson-Klamath County line, north to Highway 66.

All other evacuations levels west of I-5 have been lifted.

Small Animals can be taken to Jackson Street Elementary School at 405 Jackson Street, Yreka, CA 96097 Large Animal Shelter: Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka, CA 96097

36,500 acres are destroyed, along with 82 structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.