KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletics Department officially completed a new design for Danny Miles Court, as well as upgrades to the building’s interior, in which OIT’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball teams will compete.

Featured in the new design are the universities traditional navy and Vegas gold colors, a Hustlin’ Owl logo atop an imprint of the state of Oregon at center court, and a prominent signature from Coach Danny Miles himself.

The court upgrades were implemented by Court Sports. Court Sports have managed gymnasium flooring at the NBA level for the Utah Jazz competition court, as well as the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazer practice facilities. Court Sports has also worked on game facilities for NCAA programs such as Oregon State, University of Oregon, and Gonzaga.

“We wanted a design that would honor the rich tradition and history that makes Oregon Tech unique. Months of designing and fine-tuning has capped off with a court that is distinctively OIT, and one I’m certain will resonate with our athletes, students, alumni and fans” said OIT Athletic Director John Van Dyke. “It is my goal to continue to improve all of our athletic facilities and establish ourselves as the premier athletic department in the Cascade Conference.”

Fans will notice that the ‘Danny Miles Court’ sign, once on the buildings north wall, has also taken on a signature look and is now placed above the gyms Reserved Seating section on the west wall. Take a closer look below the iconic signature, and you’ll find the names of all 302 student-athletes that competed for Coach Miles basketball teams, affectionately known as “Danny’s Boys”, featured in the signatures underline.

Men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell said “The finished product truly does exceed all expectations. It’s a lasting nod not only to Coach Miles but to the athletes that helped take the basketball program to new heights. I love the fact that Danny’s actual signature is now a highlight at center court. It’s a tremendous first step in bringing back the Danny Miles Court’ atmosphere that Coach Wetzler and I got to experience as athletes.”

Hustlin’ Owl fans can look forward to mingling with OIT Athletics Staff and Athletes and seeing the building updates at an upcoming Open House (tentatively scheduled for August 3rd), and can see the updated Danny Miles Court in action at the Volleyball conference home opener September 7th, 4:00pm against Walla Walla University.