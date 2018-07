The Town of Bonanza will be hosting their 14th annual big event Saturday, July 28th.

This event will feature a Rib Cook-Off, Homemade Hobby Festival, Big Springs Show & Shine Car Show, a Children’s Art Festival, Quilt Show, Talent Show, Parade, Concerts, town-wide garage sale, great food & live entertainment in the park.

Prizes will be given to Rib Cook-Off and talent show winners. The quilt show People’s Choice will also be awarded.

For more information call 541-545-6566.