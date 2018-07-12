ESPN – From Washington’s homegrown superstar to a pair of Cubs teammates, some of MLB’s biggest sluggers are primed to swing for the fences at Nationals Park.

Here’s a look at the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby bracket along with a breakdown of the eight sluggers participating in Monday’s event (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPNews and streaming live on the ESPN App).

No. 1: Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers