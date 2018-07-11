Minimal fire behavior was observed last night with the same behavior anticipated today. The fire continues to burn in the Horseshoe Ranch Wildlife area, the Soda Mountain Wilderness and Klamath National Forest.

Fire activity will be isolated to Northern flank of the fire. Crews will continue to reinforce current direct lines and will extend direct line construction while also establishing indirect line on the North end of the fire with crews and dozers. Dozers will continue to reinforce contingency line on the North and Northeast perimeter of the fire.

The Horseshoe Ranch Wildlife Area, Soda Mountain Wilderness and Cascade Siskiyou National Monument are difficult areas to access and will remain threatened until crews can make access and complete line to the North.

Evacuation Warnings: Copco Lake Area – Areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the

Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.

82 structures are destroyed and the fire is 60 percent contained. 36,500 acres destroyed in the blaze. The fire is still under investigation.

Press Release from Cal Fire.