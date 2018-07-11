CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics and its exclusive multimedia rightsholder, Learfield’s Beaver Sports Properties, announced today that First Interstate Bank will be the Beavers’ newest corporate partner and the fifth corporation to back the storied Civil War Series with the Oregon Ducks.

First Interstate Bank’s commitment to community is an essential aspect and anchors its multi-year relationship with Oregon State. The community bank will be actively engaged in the Beavers’ Community Hero Program, a year-round promotion where fans can nominate a “community hero” to be recognized at Oregon State Athletic events. Throughout each year of the partnership, First Interstate will offer its clients exclusive VIP opportunities surrounding the Beavers, as well as receive significant branding opportunities and visibility among the OSU campus community, alumni, and fans.

As a primary component of its sponsorship, First Interstate Bank will be a noted partner for the yearlong Civil War Series – the in-state athletic rivalry between the Beavers and the University of Oregon Ducks. The point-based competition has been underway since 1894, and the Series encompasses 10 different sports throughout the collegiate athletic season. First Interstate Bank will serve as a presenting sponsor, receive opportunities for exposure through print and radio during football, basketball, and baseball seasons, as well as be recognized as the exclusive banking sponsor of the Civil War Series. In addition, First Interstate will have permanent end zone signage at Reser Stadium, LED signage inside Gill Coliseum, and permanent outfield signage at Goss Stadium.

“It is our privilege to partner with Oregon State Athletics and Beaver Sports Properties to serve as a Civil War Series sponsor,” said Renee Newman, First Interstate’s Chief Banking Officer and a graduate of Oregon State University. “We’re especially proud to host the Community Hero Program and excited to shine a light on all the good things that happen across the state of Oregon.”

“Oregon State Athletics is excited to welcome First Interstate to the corporate lineup of the Civil War Series,” said Scott Barnes , Beavers’ Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Corporate partnerships are paramount to the continued development of our programs that ultimately benefit our 500-plus student-athletes.”

The Civil War Series’ corporate partnerships are managed by Learfield’s Beaver Sports Properties and Oregon IMG Sports Marketing, athletic multimedia rightsholders for Oregon State and Oregon respectively.

First Interstate Bank is a community bank with $12.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018, delivering financial solutions through over 125 locations across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. As a recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is guided by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering long-term organic growth by exceeding client expectations and supporting, with leadership and resources, the communities it serves. Learn more at firstinterstate.com.

An industry leader for more than four decades, Learfield has a deep presence in the college athletics landscape nationwide. In addition to Oregon State, Learfield manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for more nearly 130 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, and supports athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the prestigious Learfield Directors’ Cup. Learfield also provides its collegiate partners access to professional concessions and ticket sales; branding, licensing and trademark consulting; digital and social platform expertise; campuswide business and sponsorship development; and venue and technology systems through its affiliated companies.