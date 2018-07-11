KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will host a Cascadia Airlift Exercise beginning Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15.

U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and Airmen from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. will arrive here on Thursday to participate in the exercise. Airmen from the 173rd FW will practice loading and unloading cargo on to the C-130Js, giving the wing the opportunity to evaluate their aerial logistics hub capabilities in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

“The exercise will test many elements in an aerial logistics plan: aircraft arrival plans, parking plans, cargo loading, as well as fuel and maintenance support,” said Colonel Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW Vice Commander. “After the exercise, lessons learned will be developed to identify opportunities to improve.”

Additionally, the C-130Js will fly with Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagles in Dissimilar Air Combat Training scenarios. DACT provides pilots the opportunity to train with and against an aircraft different their own.

“This will be a great way to foster key partnerships, develop lessons learned, and improve response capability,” said Edwards.

According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, the Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 600-mile fault that runs from northern California up to British Columbia, and is about 70-100 miles off the Pacific coast shoreline. There are concerns that an earthquake on this fault could potentially cause massive destruction for much of Oregon. As such, many of the local, state, and federal agencies are evaluating ways to improve their preparedness for such an event.

For questions or concerns, please contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677.

Released from Oregon Military Department