Support continues to pour in to help out with medical bills for Ben Vallejos , who was hurt in a motorcycle crash at Crater Lake Parkway and Shasta Way last week. He suffered injuries to his vertebrae, liver, and spleen in that accident – and since then, thanks to a gofundme page set up by the family, over 22 thousand dollars has been raised. The family says Vallejos is recovering well, and has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.