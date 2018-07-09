National Champions

Oregon State defeated Arkansas in three games to claim the 2018 National Championship. The Beavers advanced to the CWS Finals by winning four elimination games. OSU, for the second time in team history – and the only program to ever do so – won six elimination games in Omaha.

All-Time

By winning the championship, the Beavers became the first team in the NCAA Super Regional era to win three titles. Oregon State, Miami (1999, 2001), Texas (2002, 2005), LSU (2000, 2009) and South Carolina (2010, 2011) have all won multiple championships since 1999.

And On The Pac-12 Side

The Oregon State-Arkansas matchup was the fourth to feature a Pac-12 versus Southeastern Conference finals. The Pac-12 team has won three, with Arizona defeating South Carolina in 2012 and UCLA over Mississippi State in 2013. South Carolina defeated UCLA in 2010.

Sixteen For Two Straight Years

Oregon State had 16 players recognized academically by the Pac-12 Conference, with Jack Anderson and Cadyn Grenier earning first-team honors. The 16 tied the 2017 Beavers for the most in a single season.

More On Grenier & Anderson

The Beavers have also been successful off the field, seeing two team grade point averages of better than 3.0 this year – OSU is on the quarter system, so two quarters have been completed. Both Jack Anderson and Cadyn Grenier were named Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 selections.

MLB Draft

Oregon State set a school single-year record with three first-round selections in the MLB Draft on June 4. Nick Madrigal became the highest Oregon State player ever selected when he went fourth overall to the Chicago White Sox. He was followed by Trevor Larnach (20th overall to Minnesota) and Cadyn Grenier was taken 37th by Baltimore. All told, the Beavers had six MLB selections, with Steven Kwan (fifth – Cleveland), Drew Rasmussen (sixth – Milwaukee) and Michael Gretler (10th – Pittsburgh) also being taken.

In The Pac-12

Oregon State finished the year ranked first in the Pac-12 in batting average (.321), slugging percentage (.488), on-base percentage (.416), runs scored (518), hits (753), runs batted in (480), doubles (151), home runs (67), total bases (1,145), walks (336) and sacrifice bunts (66). OSU set team single-season records in runs, hits, RBI, doubles, home runs and total bases and was two shy of breaking the walks mark.

On The Mound

Oregon State also led the Pac-12 in strikeouts from its pitching staff, tallying a program-record 596. OSU also led the Pac-12 in saves (25) and shutouts (eight). The eight shutouts placed the Beavers in a tie for third nationally.

Top Pitcher, Shortstop And Frosh

The Beavers saw three players garner national honors in 2018. Luke Heimlich led the nation with 16 wins and was named the National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation. The CBF also named Cadyn Grenier its top shortstop, giving him the Brooks Wallace Award. Kevin Abel was named the Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after breaking the College World Series record with four wins.

Clutchman

Adley Rutschman broke the Oregon State single-season records for hits (102) and runs batted in (83). It marked just the 47th time a Pac-12 player has finished with 100 or more hits and the first since Stanford’s Jason Castro in 2008. Rutschman also finished with a .408 batting average, the third-best mark in a single-season at Oregon State.