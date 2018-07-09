HORNBROOK, Cal. – Moderate fire behavior is expected for this morning and this afternoon. The Klamath River Country Estates continue to be threatened. The West and North

flank will continue to have short range spotting in the timber stands when

strong ridge top winds surface in the afternoons; this continues to threaten the

communities of Hilt, Colestin and Jackson County, OR.

The southern flank should hold North of the Klamath River and in the town of Hornbrook. Completed line on the east flank will mitigate the threat to Iron Gate Reservoir Estates. Fire activity will be isolated to the West and Northern flanks. These flanks are in timber and in upper elevations. The communities of Hilt and Colestin along with the Horseshoe Ranch Wildlife Area, Klamath Forest, Soda Mountain Wilderness and Cascade Siskiyou National Monument will be threatened.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS – Evacuation Orders The communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Irongate

Reservoir. Klamath River Community Estates: east of Black Mountain to Desavado

Road, south of Copco Road and Ager Beswick Road. East Iron Gate Reservoir Estates:

Areas south of Iron Gate Reservoir/Copco Road, north of Ager/Beswick Road, west

of Desavato Road and east of Snackenbury Creek. Copco Lake Area: Areas east of

Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of

Topsey Grade.

Evacuation Warnings: Pheasant Valley area: East of Interstate 5, south of the

summit of Black Mountain, west of Ager and north of Yreka Ager Road. Airport

Road area: Southwest of York Road, west of Airport Road, north of Shelly Road

and east of Ager Road. Bogus Creek area: South of Ager Beswick Road, east of

York Road and west of Bogus Creek.

OREGON RESIDENTS:

The following area in Jackson County will be placed at a Level 3 (red) “Go” evacuation

notice:

The area east of Interstate 5, covering Bureau of Land Management lands and private

properties west of the Jackson-Klamath County line, north of the Oregon-California

border, and south of a line that extends from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount

Ashland Ski Road due east to the Jackson-Klamath County line.

The following areas in Jackson County will be placed at a Level 2 (yellow) “Be Set”

evacuation notice:

The area east of Interstate 5, covering Bureau of Land Management lands and private

properties west of the Jackson-Klamath County line, north of the line that extends

from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland Ski Road due east to the JacksonKlamath County line (the Level 3 evacuation line), north to Highway 66.

As a reminder, the following areas in Jackson County are currently at a Level 3 (red)

“Go” evacuation notice:

The Colestin Valley including the Colestin Road and all its tributaries from the

Oregon-California border to the Mount Ashland Ski Road. Old Highway 99 from the

Oregon-California border to the Mount Ashland Ski Road. In addition, the following areas will remain at a Level 2 yellow) “Be Set” evacuation notice: The Mount Ashland Ski Road from Mount Ashland down to Old Highway 99. Old Highway 99 to just Callahan’s Lodge.

Press Release from Cal Fire Incident Management Team and Oregon Department of Forestry