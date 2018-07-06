Klamath Falls, ORE. – On Friday, July 6th, a vehicle eluded police in the area of Bisbee and Anderson Ave. The chase resulted in an accident and injuries.

Lucas Moore, driving a 2017 Dodge Journey SUV, ran from police and continued to drive recklessly on Summers Lane towards Sturdivant Avenue. Moore hit several objects with his vehicle including garbage cans, mailboxes, and fences before driving into a garage on Maplewood.

The homeowners vehicle was shoved sideways through the residence wall and into the living room of the house. The homeowner suffered injury. Moore and the passenger of the Dodge SUV appeared without injury.

Moore was arrested for DUII, attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief I. He was lodge in the Klamath County Jail around 2:30 AM this morning.