CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel was named the Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com on Thursday. Abel headlines the publication’s Freshman All-America team.

The San Diego native posted an 8-1 record and 2.88 earned run average in 81 1/3 innings in 2018, striking out 108 while holding opponents to a .181 batting average in 23 appearances. He became the first pitcher in NCAA history to win four games at the College World Series, including the victory in the championship game, where he held Arkansas to just two hits in a complete-game shutout.

In those four games in Omaha, Abel, who was named CWS All-Tournament, held Washington, Mississippi State and Arkansas to a combined seven hits, two runs and seven walks in 21 innings, for a 0.86 ERA. He struck out 23.

The Freshman All-America honor is the second of the year for Abel, who was also recognized by Collegiate Baseball. Oregon State has now had at least one Freshman All-American in 15 of the last 17 seasons.