Hornbrook, CAL. – The Klamathon Fire has reached approximately 8,000 acres and is 5% contained.

Interstate 5 was closed for a period of time due to the fire, but has since opened with slow moving traffic. About 400 Residents in the area have been ordered to evacuated. At least 12 structures have been destroyed, and one civilian fatality has been report, although names have not been released.

The fire in now in the area of Ager Road and Couger Street, southest of Hornbrooke, Siskiyou County. The California Department of Transportation warns people driving through the area to watch for livestock.

The fire was deliberately set and quickly grew out of control. It is still unknown if the fire was an act of arson and if anyone has been arrested.

Gov. Brown has declared a state of emergency in Oregon, alongside California Gov. Jerry Brown.