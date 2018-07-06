LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A wildfire was confirmed at The Narrows, between Hart and Crump Lakes, approximately 5 miles south of Plush yesterday and is now considered contained.

The Narrows fire was reported at 11:16 a.m. yesterday and reported contained later that evening at 9:00 p.m. The fire was sized at 10 acres.

Five firefighting engines, one helicopter with water bucket, two Single Engine Air Tanker, one heavy air tanker, one Air Attack aircraft and a 20 person hand crew responded to the incident. Responders were from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Warner Valley Rural Fire Protection Agency.

Fire managers utilized a full suppression strategy to contain the fire. There were no injuries or damage to structures.

Firefighters are projected to continue mop-up operations for approximately 72 hours, extinguishing any remaining embers or hot spots.

Red flag warnings for high winds and low relative humidity were issued for the area from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. yesterday.

High Fire Danger was declared July 4 by Oregon Department of Forestry for all SCOFMP management areas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Every fire can appear different visually depending on the forest type, fuel load and how long fire has been absent from the area. This includes wildfires and prescribed fires.

Community safety and that of our firefighters is the number one priority for all SCOFMP employees.

Press Release from Southern Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership