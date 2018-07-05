LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A wildfire has been confirmed at the northern base of Bryant Mountain, approximately 5 miles south of Bonanza.

The Bryant fire was reported at 12:08 today and is currently sized at 50 acres.

Eight firefighting engines, one heavy air tanker, two Single Engine Air Tankers, three dozers, two water tenders and three hand crews have responded to the incident. Responders are from the Oregon Department of Forestry, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, contact resources and major landowners.

The Bryant fire is currently 0% containment, however the risk of significant spread has dropped significantly due to heavy initial attack response. A full suppression strategy is being used to control the fire and currently poses no danger to structures or populated areas. An estimated containment date is currently not available.

Residents may notice smoke within much of the Klamath Basin.

High Fire Danger was declared effective today by the Oregon Department of Forestry for all SCOFMP management areas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Every fire can appear different visually depending on the forest type, fuel load and how long fire has been absent from the area. This includes wildfires and prescribed fires.

Community safety and that of our firefighters is the number one priority for all SCOFMP employees.

For more information, please contact Bariki Mallya at 541-947-6157. Or get our most recent updates online at scofmp.org/lifc.shtml, on Facebook at facebook.com/SCOFMPFireInfo and on Twitter at @SCOFMPFireInfo

Released from Southern Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership