The Klamath County Museum will offer a history tour of Main Street in Klamath Falls Saturday, July 7th and again on July 14th at 10:00 AM.

The walk will begin at the Klamath County Museum, and last about an hour. The walk is primarily geared toward visitors or newcomers who have moved to town, but all are welcome.

The tour will include stops at the Klamath Falls Creamery, the Balsiger Ford site, the Oregon Bank Building, and Sugarman’s Corner.

For more information call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.