The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct Independence Day flyovers at various locations throughout Oregon.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets from both the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and the 142nd Fighter Wing in Portland, Oregon, are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at or near the designated times on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The 142nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

1:15 p.m., Manzanita 4th of July Parade, Manzanita, Oregon.

1:30 p.m., Independence Day Grand Parade, Independence, Oregon.

1:45 p.m., 4th of July Parade, Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

3:00 p.m., 4th of July Parade, Warrenton, Oregon.

The 173rd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

10:30 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Klamath Falls, Oregon.

10:50 a.m., Ashland’s 4th of July Parade, Ashland, Oregon.

10:52 a.m., Central Point Freedom Festival, Central Point, Oregon

11:00 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Eagle Point, Oregon.

11:30 a.m., Neskowin Patriotic Celebration, Neskowin, Oregon.

11:55 a.m., Creswell 4th of July Parade & Celebration, Creswell, Oregon.

12:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods 4th of July Celebration, Lake of the Woods, Oregon.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 142nd Fighter Wing guards the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24-hour alert as part of the North American Air Defense system. The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the premier F-15 pilot training facility for the U.S. Air Force.