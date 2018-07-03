CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s soccer team will play 10 home games and nine TV matches in the 2018 season, head coach Linus Rhode announced Monday.

The Beavers will open the season with back-to-back home games. Oregon State will welcome Clemson to Lorenz Field on Aug. 17 (Pac-12 Networks), before hosting Stony Brook on Aug. 19. OSU has never previously faced the Tigers or the Seawolves in women’s soccer.

Oregon State’s first road trip will come a week later, as the Beavers head to Lincoln, Neb. to take on Kansas (Aug. 24) and tournament host Nebraska (Aug. 26). The Beavers have split a pair of matches against Kansas over the last two seasons, and last met Nebraska in 2016.

OSU will return home on Aug. 31 for a matchup with Gonzaga. The two northwest sides have met 16 times in their histories, but have not played a match since 2013. Dartmouth will visit Lorenz Field on Sept. 2.

The Beavers will hit the road a week later, as they head to Lubbock, Texas for a match against Texas Tech. Oregon State will wrap up nonconference action when it renews its rivalry with Portland on Sept. 16, as the teams meet for the 31st time in a game that will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State will open Pac-12 play with a home game against Colorado on Sept. 21 (Pac-12 Networks), before heading to the Evergreen State for games against Washington (Sept. 27) and Washington State (Sept. 30 – Pac-12 Networks) the following week.

The Bay Area schools will come to Corvallis to begin the month of October, as California and Stanford (Pac-12 Networks) play games at Lorenz Field on the 4th and 7th, respectively. Oregon State will head to Salt Lake City the following week for a matchup with Utah (Oct. 12).

A Southland swing will mark the final regular season road trip for the Beavers, as OSU takes on USC and UCLA on Oct. 18 and 21, with both games airing on Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State will then return home for games against Arizona (Oct. 25) and Arizona State (Oct. 28 – Pac-12 Networks).

The Beavers will look to notch their third-straight Civil War win to cap off the regular season on Nov. 2, when they head south to face Oregon in Eugene (Pac-12 Networks).