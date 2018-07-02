Malin will host another year of 4th of July festivities starting Tuesday, July 3rd.

The annual Cruise will take place July 3rd from 6 pm to 8 pm. The Malin Museum tour will begin at 6 pm, and the Royal Firecrackers Crown Coronation will start at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, July 4th will start with the Malin Merchant Breakfast at 8 am, the LR Project Graduation Fast Food Concessions will begin at 10 am. The Small Town, Big Heart Parade is at 11 am, and the Annual Malin Show and Shine begins at noon and ends at 4 pm.

This years Firework show will be held the Tulelake fairgrounds and begins at dusk.

For more information on Malin’s 4th of July events contact Malin City Hall at 541-723-2021.