OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State notched its third College World Series Championship Thursday evening with a 5-0 win over Arkansas in game three of the series Finals.

The Beavers become the ninth program in NCAA history with three College World Series titles. OSU finishes another outstanding season with a record of 55-12-1, including six elimination-game wins during its time in Omaha.

Oregon State will host a pair of celebrations as the squad returns to the Beaver State on Friday. The team will head to Pioneer Square in Portland at approximately noon, before making its way down to Goss Stadium in Corvallis for an event that will begin at 4 p.m.

Kevin Abel threw a complete game shutout, striking out 10 Razorbacks (48-21) to record his fourth win of the College World Series, a new CWS record for victories. Abel allowed just two hits, and retired the final 20 batters he faced in the winning effort.

Adley Rutschman tallied three hits in the contest, passing Jacoby Ellsbury for the Oregon State single-season record with 102, and setting a new College World Series record with 17 hits at the event. The sophomore catcher added two RBIs and scored a run.

Oregon State struck early, using a Rutschman RBI single to spark a two-run first inning. Arkansas loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Abel was able to work out of the jam to maintain the lead. The Beavers took advantage, as Rutschman drove in another run in the third to put OSU up 3-0. Oregon State extended the advantage to four on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Zak Taylor knocked in one more in the bottom of the eight to give Oregon State the five-run win.

Cadyn Grenier scored two runs in the game, while Taylor tallied a pair of singles. Trevor Larnach and Kyle Nobach also recorded hits in the contest.

Casey Martin and Grant Koch notched the only hits of the game for the Razorbacks.

Head Coach Pat Casey also added another milestone to his illustrious career, as he earned his 900th victory at Oregon State.

Omaha

Oregon State now moves to 21-12 all-time in Omaha, with all 21 wins coming under Pat Casey .

Elimination Games

Oregon State improves to 24-9 in elimination games during the Pat Casey era, and 6-0 in elimination games at this year’s College World Series.

Casey the Great

The victory was part of another milestone for head coach Pat Casey , as he earned his 900th victory with the Beavers.

Abel’s Able

Kevin Abel earned his fourth victory at the College World Series, a new CWS wins record.

Long Season

Thursday’s game was Oregon State’s 68th of the season, the most games played in a single year in Oregon State history.

Hit List

Adley Rutschman passed Jacoby Ellsbury to set the Oregon State single-season hits record with 102. He also added to his Oregon State single-season RBI record, bringing his total to 83, and scored a run to move into a tie for seventh in Oregon State season history with 56.

Razorbacks vs. Beavers

Wednesday marked the sixth all-time meeting between Oregon State and Arkansas.