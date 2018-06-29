KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – All three museums operated by Klamath County will be open regular hours on Wednesday, July 4.

The Baldwin Hotel Museum at 31 Main St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available for $5 per person for a one-hour tour, or $10 for a two-hour tour. A new display in the museum lobby highlights the history of the George Baldwin family, and vintage clothing from the museum’s collection is also on exhibit.

The Klamath County Museum at 1451 Main St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with discounts for seniors, students and military. Children 12 and under are free.

The Fort Klamath Museum on Highway 62 North will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

For more information, call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.