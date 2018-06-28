Youth Camp July 26th-28th (Thursday-Saturday) 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm (5th grade and under) $75

Youth Campers will be taught the basic techniques, fundamentals and rules of volleyball through drills and games in a fun and positive environment.

Youth camp is designed to introduce the great sport of volleyball to girls and boys entering the 5th grade and younger.

Beginners and all levels are welcome!

Junior Camp July 26th – 28th (Thursday-Saturday) 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm (6th through 8th grade) – $75

Junior Campers will be taught the basic, intermediate and some advanced techniques, strategies and fundamentals of indoor volleyball in a fun

yet challenging environment. All campers will be taken through a series of drills and games to improve their overall skill and knowledge of the game.

This camp is designed for girls and boys entering the 6th to the 8th grade. Beginners are welcome!

Elite camp is designed for experienced volleyball players who are entering the 9th to 12th grade. This three day camp offers twenty hours of on court instruction

as well as in-game strategies and mental training. Athletes will be taken through eight practice sessions in three days where they will be taught everything from

the basic fundamentals to high level techniques. Practice sessions will include specific position training, mastery of fundamentals, game speed drills,

small group games and 6 v 6 games.

Elite Volleyball Camp Information:

Team camp is designed for high school volleyball teams only. High School coaches are encouraged to attend but it is not mandatory. This three day camp offers twenty hours of on court instruction as well as in-game strategies, in-game training and mental training. Teams will be taken through eight practice sessions in three days where they will be taught everything from the basic fundamentals to high level techniques. Practice sessions will include specific position training, mastery of fundamentals, game speed drills, small group games and 6 v 6 games. As well as team training there will also be instruction for high school coaches including technique breakdown, drill explanation and modification, season pacing and other classroom sessions.