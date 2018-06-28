KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech will be offering Summer Youth Camps for basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball to the community and surrounding areas. These camps will provide children and young adults from the ages 5 through 19 with the opportunity to participate in activities that will teach them teamwork and emphasize fundamentals and the importance of physical activity in living a healthy life.
Basketball Camp Schedule:
Summer “Skill” and “Game” Camps
The Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball programs conduct four sessions of youth basketball camps throughout the summer for ages 5-18 years old. The morning “SKILLS” sessions emphasize teaching fundamental through station work while afternoon “GAME” sessions focus on playing 5 on 5 full court games. All of the sessions are directed by the Oregon Tech coaches and Hustlin’ Owl players. Oregon Tech is a member of the NAIA Champions of Character Program and our players and teams consistently win the annual NAIA Champions of Character Awards and Scholar-Team awards.
Sessions 1 & 2 Basic Skills Camps
Skills Camp
Fundamental skills are taught for 2/3 of the time and 1/3 of the time will be spent playing games.
Game Camp
Game Camps consist of five 25-minute games per day.
Cost: $109 per session. Discount to $99 when registering and paying online at www.oregontechowls.com
For group pricing, please contact Coach Justin Parnell
Camp t-shirt Wear your camp T-shirt for FREE admission to ALL 2018-2019 basketball games (regular season home games $110 Value)
Maximum of 80 Campers per Session
July 16-19 (Basic Skills Camp)
Session 1 9:00 AM – 11:45 AMSkills camp boys & girls ages 5-18
Session 2: 1:00 pm – 3:45 pm
Game camp for boys & girls ages 8-18
July 23-26 (Basic Skills Camp)
Session 3: 9:00AM – 11:45AM
Skills camp boys & girls ages 5-18
Session 4: 1:00PM – 3:45PM
Game camp for boys & girls ages 8-18
More Basketball Camp Info
Soccer Camp Schedule:
Camp Session 1 SOLD OUT
Camp Session 2: July 16-19, M-Th.
Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM (Drop-off opens at 8:30AM
Price: $109 standard registration, $99 for online registration if registered at least one (1) week in advance, $79 for OIT Employees
This camp is designed to challenge aspiring youth athletes in a fun and supportive environment while improving their soccer skills. Campers will learn under the guidance and supervision of the Oregon Tech Soccer Coaching Staff as well as current players. Skill development is the main goal of this camp with small sided games set up every day.
Questions: Please contact Brandon Porter or (541) 885-1626
Soccer Camp Info