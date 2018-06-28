KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech will be offering Summer Youth Camps for basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball to the community and surrounding areas. These camps will provide children and young adults from the ages 5 through 19 with the opportunity to participate in activities that will teach them teamwork and emphasize fundamentals and the importance of physical activity in living a healthy life.

Basketball Camp Schedule:

Summer “Skill” and “Game” Camps

The Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball programs conduct four sessions of youth basketball camps throughout the summer for ages 5-18 years old. The morning “SKILLS” sessions emphasize teaching fundamental through station work while afternoon  “GAME” sessions focus on playing 5 on 5 full court games. All of the sessions are directed by the Oregon Tech coaches and Hustlin’ Owl players. Oregon Tech is a member of the NAIA Champions of Character Program and our players and teams consistently win the annual NAIA Champions of Character Awards and Scholar-Team awards.

Sessions 1 & 2 Basic Skills Camps

Skills Camp

Fundamental skills are taught for 2/3 of the time and 1/3 of the time will be spent playing games.

Game Camp

Game Camps consist of five 25-minute games per day.

Cost: $109 per session. Discount to $99 when registering and paying online at www.oregontechowls.com
For group pricing, please contact Coach Justin Parnell 

Camp t-shirt Wear your camp T-shirt for FREE admission to ALL 2018-2019 basketball games (regular season home games $110 Value)

Maximum of 80 Campers per Session

July 16-19 (Basic Skills Camp)

Session 1 9:00 AM – 11:45 AMSkills camp boys & girls ages 5-18

Session 2: 1:00 pm – 3:45 pm

Game camp for boys & girls ages 8-18

July 23-26 (Basic Skills Camp)

Session 3: 9:00AM – 11:45AM

Skills camp boys & girls ages 5-18

Session 4: 1:00PM – 3:45PM

Game camp for boys & girls ages 8-18
More Basketball Camp Info 

Soccer Camp Schedule: 
Camp Session 1 SOLD OUT
Camp Session 2: July 16-19, M-Th.
Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM (Drop-off opens at 8:30AM
Price: $109 standard registration, $99 for online registration if registered at least one (1) week in advance, $79 for OIT Employees
This camp is designed to challenge aspiring youth athletes in a fun and supportive environment while improving their soccer skills.  Campers will learn under the guidance and supervision of the Oregon Tech Soccer Coaching Staff as well as current players.  Skill development is the main goal of this camp with small sided games set up every day.
Questions: Please contact Brandon Porter or (541) 885-1626
 Soccer Camp Info 

Volleyball Camp Schedule:

Youth Camp July 26th-28th (Thursday-Saturday) 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm (5th grade and under) $75

Youth Campers will be taught the basic techniques, fundamentals and rules of volleyball through drills and games in a fun and positive environment.
Youth camp is designed to introduce the great sport of volleyball to girls and boys entering the 5th grade and younger.
Beginners and all levels are welcome!

Junior Camp July 26th – 28th (Thursday-Saturday) 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm (6th through 8th grade) – $75

Junior Campers will be taught the basic, intermediate and some advanced techniques, strategies and fundamentals of indoor volleyball in a fun
yet challenging environment. All campers will be taken through a series of drills and games to improve their overall skill and knowledge of the game.
This camp is designed for girls and boys entering the 6th to the 8th grade. Beginners are welcome!

ELITE CAMP July 29th – 31st (9th through 12th grade) 

Elite camp is designed for experienced volleyball players who are entering the 9th to 12th grade. This three day camp offers twenty hours of on court instruction
as well as in-game strategies and mental training. Athletes will be taken through eight practice sessions in three days where they will be taught everything from
the basic fundamentals to high level techniques. Practice sessions will include specific position training, mastery of fundamentals, game speed drills,
small group games and 6 v 6 games.
Elite Volleyball Camp Information:

TEAM CAMP August 1st thru 3rd (High School Volleyball Team Only) 

Team camp is designed for high school volleyball teams only. High School coaches are encouraged to attend but it is not mandatory. This three day camp offers twenty hours of on court instruction as well as in-game strategies, in-game training and mental training. Teams will be taken through eight practice sessions in three days where they will be taught everything from the basic fundamentals to high level techniques. Practice sessions will include specific position training, mastery of fundamentals, game speed drills, small group games and 6 v 6 games. As well as team training there will also be instruction for high school coaches including technique breakdown, drill explanation and modification, season pacing and other classroom sessions.

SOFTBALL SUMMER CAMPS 

THIS SUMMER ONLY – Oregon Tech Softball Camp will be located at Henley High School Softball Field.
Please bring your own bat and helmet if you have them.  All campers receive an Oregon Tech Softball shirt!

ALL SKILLS CAMP 
This camp will cover drills and the proper mechanics of throwing, catching, fielding, and hitting.
Campers will learn under the guidance of the Oregon Tech Softball Coaching staff and current players.

SESSION 1:  AUGUST 13 & 14 
Beginning Camp:  Ages 7-11 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am $75 (includes Camp T-shirt)

SESSION 2:  AUGUST 13 & 14 
Advanced Camp:  Ages 12-18 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm $75 (includes Camp T-shirt)

HITTING CAMP 
This camp is designed to teach drills and mechanics to help players of all levels become a better offensive player.
Campers will learn under the guidance of the Oregon Tech Softball Coaching staff and current players.
SESSION 3:  AUGUST 15 & 16 
Beginning Camp:  Ages 7-11 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am $75 (includes Camp T-shirt)

SESSION 4:  AUGUST 15 & 16 
Advanced Camp:  Ages 12-18 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm $75 (includes Camp T-shirt)

 541-885-1629 Coach Greg Stewart :

Checks should be made payable to Oregon Tech Softball 

