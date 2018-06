The Klamath Basin Pickleball Association will hold a pancake breakfast Saturday, July 14th at Applebee’s, 8am-10am.

Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee and orange juice. The cost is $8 per person.

The pancake breakfast is a fundraiser for the construction of outdoor pickleball courts at Steen’s Sports Park.

Buy tickets at the door or go to the Klamath Basin Pickleball Facebook page or kbpickleball.com.