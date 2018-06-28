Game 68 • Neutral Game 17

Oregon State (54-12-1) vs. Arkansas (48-20)

June 28, 2018 • 3:30 p.m. PT

Omaha, Neb. • TD Ameritrade Park

The Game

Oregon State and Arkansas play the final game of the 2018 season in a winner-take-all matchup at TD Ameritrade Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. in Omaha).

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Cadyn Grenier tied the game with a two-out single and Trevor Larnach put the Beavers ahead for good with a two-run home run in the ninth as Oregon State came-from-behind to beat Arkansas, 5-3, on Wednesday. Adley Rutschman also homered and finished 3-for-5 in the victory.

Elimination Games

With the win on Wednesday versus Arkansas, Oregon State improved to 23-9 (.719) under head coach Pat Casey in postseason elimination games. Two of those wins came in the 2006 CWS Finals versus North Carolina to win that year’s championship.

Most Games Ever

Thursday’s game will be the Beavers’ 68th of the year, the most in a single season for the program. It surpasses the 2007 team’s 67 (49-18).

Into The Books

Adley Rutschman and Trevor Larnach both have 14 hits in seven College World Series games, which ranks tied for second in CWS history. Larnach also has 33 at bats, which ranks him tied for second. He needs three to break the record for most in a single series.

And The Overall Book

Adley Rutschman’s three hits Wednesday gave him 99 on the year, which ties Jacoby Ellsbury (2005) for the most in a single season by a Beaver. Pac-12 Conference players have reached 100 hits just 46 times in the league’s history.

Oh, And That Record, Too

Trevor Larnach tallied five total bases in Wednesday’s win, giving him 166 on the year. That surpassed Cole Gillespie’s 163 in 2006 as the most ever by a Beaver.