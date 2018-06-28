A judge in California declares a mistrial in the case of a former Klamath Falls teacher accused of raping young girls.  Rodney Flucas was found guilty of witness tampering this week, but a jury couldn’t agree on other charges related to the allegations – Flucas arrested in February of last year on the charges – court documents say he also got a 15 year old girl pregnant…. And while he was here in Klamath Falls, there were allegations of similar claims of sexual abuse, though charges were never filed.

