Game 67 • Neutral Game 16

Oregon State (53-12-1) vs. Arkansas (48-19)

June 27, 2018 • 4:00 p.m. PT

Omaha, Neb. • TD Ameritrade Park

The Game

Oregon State and Arkansas play in the second game of the College World Series Finals Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Omaha).

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Trevor Larnach doubled twice and Christian Chamberlain struck out a season and career-high 11 batters but the Beavers dropped a 4-1 decision to Arkansas in the first game of the College World Series Finals on Tuesday.

Elimination Games

With the win on Saturday versus Mississippi State, Oregon State improved to 22-9 (.710) under head coach Pat Casey in postseason elimination games. Two of those wins came in the 2006 CWS Finals versus North Carolina to win that year’s championship.

Record

Trevor Larnach doubled twice in Tuesday’s loss to give him five at the College World Series, setting a record. Players had previously hit four doubles 20 times, with OSU’s Michael Conforto being the last, in 2013.

Record Books, Part Two

Oregon State has 15 doubles as a team, which is tied for the third-most ever at a single CWS. OSU also has 74 hits, and needs one to move into a tie for fifth, and the team’s 49 runs is three shy of moving into a tie for fifth as well.

First Time

Michael Gretler’s RBI single on Tuesday gave him 80 hits on the year, pushing the Beavers to five players with 80 or more in 2018. Prior to 2018, OSU had never had more than two, when in 2006, Cole Gillespie and Darwin Barney hit that mark. Adley Rutschman (96), Steven Kwan (91), Trevor Larnach (86), Cadyn Grenier (84) and Gretler have all reached the plateau this year.

Rutsch

Adley Rutschman’s .398 batting average currently ranks sixth in a single-season at Oregon State amongst players with 120 or more at bats.