OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State fell in game one of the College World Series Finals Tuesday evening, as Arkansas took a 4-1 win in Omaha, Neb.

The Beavers will look to even the series in Wednesday’s game two, which will begin at 4 p.m. PT, live on ESPN.

Christian Chamberlain struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief work for the Beavers. Oregon State tallied nine hits in the game, compared to five for Arkansas.

The Beavers struck first, as Trevor Larnach came home on a Michael Gretler single in the second. The Razorbacks battled back with a four runs in the fifth to take a three-run lead. Oregon State put a pair on in the fifth, but the runners were stranded. Both pitching staffs would settle in from there, as Arkansas took the win.

Larnach recorded a pair of doubles in the contest, to go with a run scored, while Adley Rutschman tallied a pair of singles. Gretler’s RBI base-knock brought him to 80 hits on the season, the fifth Beaver to reach that mark this year. Steven Kwan , Cadyn Grenier , Tyler Malone and Zak Taylor also finished with hits in the contest.

Arkansas’ Blaine Knight allowed one run in six innings to earn the win. Grant Koch tallied two hits and drove in a run for the Razorbacks.

Kwan returned to the starting lineup for the Beavers, after not starting in the prior three games.

Next Up

Game two of the best-of-three series between Oregon State and Arkansas will take place on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and will air live on ESPN.

Great Gretler

Michael Gretler became the fifth Oregon State player with 80 or more hits this season, joining Adley Rutschman , Steven Kwan , Trevor Larnach and Cadyn Grenier . Prior to this year, the Beavers had never had more than two player with 80+ hits in a single season.

Hansen Medal

Jack Anderson was honored as Oregon State’s male recipient of the Tom Hansen Conference Medal Tuesday afternoon. A Conference Medal is awarded annually to each Pac-12 institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

Chamberlain K’s

Christian Chamberlain set a career-high with 11 strikeouts Tuesday evening, matching Kevin Abel for the highest total by an Oregon State reliever this season.

First Blood

Oregon State moves to 40-7 this season when scoring first.

Tuesdays

Oregon State’s loss marked its first defeat in a game played on a Tuesday this season. The Beavers entered the week with six wins on Tuesday’s this year.

Omaha

Oregon State now moves to 19-12 all-time in Omaha, with all 19 wins coming under Pat Casey .

Championship Series

Oregon State is in the College World Series Finals for the third time in program history. The Beavers won the national title in its prior two appearances, in 2006 and 2007.

Razorbacks vs. Beavers

Tuesday marked the fourth all-time meeting between Oregon State and Arkansas, and the first since 1995.