Reames Golf and Country Club will be hosting the Crater Lake Spirits Bloody Mary Competition Fundraiser on Saturday, August 4th from 11am-2pm.

Come out to Reames to taste and judge Bloody Mary’s prepared by some of your favorite local bartenders and help support a great cause. 100% of the proceeds will go to Friends of the Children- Klamath Basin.

Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin is a chapter of a nationwide organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty through salaried, professional mentoring.

This is your chance to select the best Bloody Mary in Klamath Falls and support Friends of the Children. The winner of the competition will move on to the finals in Bend to compete for the title of Best PNW Bloody Mary with other finalists from Anchorage, Seattle, Boise, Las Vegas and more.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased at Reames, or $20 at the door on the day of the event.

To enter as a contestant contact Matt at 541-556-3903 and to purchase tickets please call Reames at 541-884-7205.