OMAHA, Neb. – Game one of the College World Series Championship Series between Oregon State and Arkansas has been postponed due to inclement weather, the NCAA announced Monday evening.

The game, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Monday, will now be played at 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, live on ESPN. Game two of the series has been pushed to Wednesday at 4 p.m., with game three to be played Thursday if necessary.