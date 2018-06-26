KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today the signing of Melissa Lee, a 5-11 guard from Napavine High School in Napavine, Washington who will join the Lady Owls next season.

A team captain for Coach Jeremy Landram’s squad this past season, Lee averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 3.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in leading the Tigers to a 23-4 overall record and a perfect 16-0 finish in Central 2B play. In addition to their conference championship, the Tigers finished 2nd in District 4 play and earned a 4th place finish at the state tournament.

A 3-time Central 2B All-League first-team selection, Lee is also a 3-time District 2 first-team selection and a 3-time Community First Auto Center Athlete of the Week. She was voted 2018 2B League Co-MVP and, culminating an incredible high school career, was chosen 1st team All-State for the 2017-18 season. In 4 games played in the 2018 2B Washington State Tournament, Lee broke records for Points Made (104) and Field Goals Made (40). For her efforts, she was named WIAA District 2 Athlete of the Year and earned the WIAA Sportsmanship Award.

“Melissa is one of the most highly-decorated high school athletes we have recruited,” stated Coach Meredith. “Her potential is unlimited. She once had a triple-double, scoring 38 points to go with 12 rebounds and 10 steals. That was in her sophomore year and she has steadily improved since then. However, Melissa is an extremely humble, team-oriented player who just goes about her business and plays hard every day. A 5-11 guard with tremendous length, she will be a very tough matchup for our opponents.”

Melissa is the daughter of Lisa and Charles Lee of Napavine, Washington. She will major in Computer Engineering Technology with the career goal of becoming a Computer Software Engineer.