SISTERS, Ore. – After three days with no additional perimeter growth and well-established control lines, the ODF Incident Management Team 2 will be handing management of the Graham Fire in Jefferson County back to Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District Wednesday morning. Control lines around the fire’s perimeter have been mopped up to at least 50 feet. However, local residents may still expect to see occasional smoke from pockets of unburnt fuel smoldering in the fire’s interior. If residents see flames or spot fires they are advised to call 911.

Resources on the fire today include 10 hand crews, 2 helicopters, 17 engines, 1 dozer, 3 water tenders and 338 personnel. Containment is estimated at 85%.

ODF’s Central Oregon District will continue the use of additional engines and fire crews to achieve 100% containment. The District strategies will include daily engine patrols and mop up operations.

The Graham Fire was a hot, fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds, dry conditions and light flashy fuels that burned in the wildland urban interface in and around the community of Three Rivers. The firestorm torched trees and produced 100’ flame lengths. Thanks to the responsive efforts of local wildland and structural suppression forces as well as prior defensible space created by local residents, the fire was held to 2,175 acres.

Team 2 fire managers leave behind an excellent safety record. More than 300 personnel were assigned to the incident and no injuries were reported.