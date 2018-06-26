Corvallis – Incoming Oregon State University student-athlete Emma Nelson has been named the 2018 Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the State of Alaska.

Nelson, a recent graduate of Chugiak High School, won all three titles in the long jump, high jump and triple jump at this year’s state championship meet. For her career, she won six state championships and was named this year’s Alaska Division 1 Female Athlete of the Meet.

Nelson is also a competitive Nordic skier and involved in numerous community service initiatives, as well as being a standout academically.