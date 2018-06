SPOKES Unlimited will host their 2nd Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast at Applebee’s, Saturday July 7th, from 8am-11am.

SPOKES has been providing resources and services to persons with disabilities in the Klamath Basin for 34 years. Help celebrate the SPOKES Unlimited anniversary.

Tickets are $8.00 per person at the SPOKES Unlimited office or on the day of the event.

All proceeds go to SPOKES Unlimited.

For more information call 541-883-7547