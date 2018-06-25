KLAMATH FALLS – Klamath Community College celebrated its new Veterans Resource

Center during a grand opening ceremony Friday. The center is located on the first floor of the newly constructed Founders Hall.

“We are proud of this new center, which will provide our veteran students with more

services to help them complete their education and professional goals,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.

The expanded center will provide veteran students one-on-one services that can aid them

in navigating the college system and in transitioning to civilian life, according to KCC’s

Veterans Services Director Tracy Heap. “We’ve only been open in this location for about a week, and we already have veteran students using the center to study and do research,” he said. “The center is a place where we can better support veterans and veterans can support each other.”

James Lindsey, Klamath and Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS) homeless

prevention program manager, said a KLCAS representative will be in the Veteran Resource

Center every fourth Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., to help KCC veteran students with an array of

needs, ranging from housing and energy assistance to transportation expenses.

Lindsey explained that KLCAS can help students do more than just learn about services

available to veterans – the organization can help fill out forms, find network students with other organizations, and help ensure they are employed.

“We connect the dots,” Lindsey said. “We share information so we can give the client a

wraparound service.” Brigitte Marker, a volunteer department service officer for Disabled American Veterans, will be on campus on the first Friday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “I will be able to help students with whatever falls under the Department of Veterans

Affairs, whether it’s disability, home loans, education benefits, or health care,” she said.

KCC’s student government president Kenneth DeCrans, who is also a member of KCC’s

veterans club, said the center will also serve as a place for the veterans club to meet once a week. “The club is about building relationships and networking; basically, it’s a community to help our veterans succeed,” DeCrans said. “Anybody who supports the veteran community is welcome to join.”