High Altitude Track and Field Club will hold a Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s, July 21st from 8am-10am.

High Altitude is a traveling track and field club, traveling to various meets in Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada, Idaho and beyond. The club adds to the skill set of high school sports, and enhances athletes abilities and competitive advantages.

All proceeds from the Flapjack Fundraiser will go to High Altitude for track and field meets, jerseys, fees, and travel.

For more information call 541-810-2288.