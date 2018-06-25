Culver, ORE. – The Oregon Department of Forestry Type 1 Team and Oregon State Fire Marshall Green Team took unified command of the fire on Friday at 6:00pm. Fire crews have made good progress battling the Graham Fire.

The fire is estimated at approximately 2,055 acres and is burning in brush, timber and grass south of the Metolius River arm of Lake Billy Chinook near Culver, Oregon. Fire crews completed a burnout operation yesterday and will began mop up operations on Saturday. Today’s firefighting resources include: 7 hand crews, 26 Engines, 2 dozers, 4 water tenders, approximately 375 personnel and containment is estimated at 50%. Aircraft resources assigned to this fire are available to all fires in the area as needed.

Crews have set up fire camp at the Sisters Rodeo Grounds. Please use caution on Highway 20 near the rodeo grounds due to the additional fire traffic in the area.

The fire burned two residential structures and five out buildings, but many more were saved by local firefighting resources.

Further information regarding structure losses is not available at this time.

Due to ongoing fire danger Level 3 evacuations remain in effect for the Three Rivers subdivision. A staffed road block has been established near the Chinook Village Store restricting access to all except emergency personnel and credentialed media. For further information regarding evacuations, please refer to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Facebook site or call Jefferson County Sheriff at 541-475-6520.

Interested media are to report to the Lake Chinook Fire Station at 11700 Graham Rd where a Public Information Officer will be available10:30am—7:00pm.

There are three structure task forces from Clackamas, Marion, Washington, Lane and Multnomah counties and have been mobilized under the Conflagration Act and will provide 24-hour structure protection threatened by the fire. The fire is burning on private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry and Lake Chinook Fire and Rescue, as well as Bureau of Land Management ownership. The cause of the fire is attributed to the lightning storm that passed through the area last Wednesday.