Game 66 • Neutral Game 15

Oregon State (53-11-1) vs. Arkansas (47-19)

June 25, 2018 • 4 p.m. PT

Omaha, Neb. • TD Ameritrade Park

The Game

Oregon State and Arkansas square off in the first game of a best-of-three series for the 2018 national championship. First pitch Monday is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Omaha) at TD Ameritrade Park.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Kevin Abel held Mississippi State to a run and three hits in seven innings and Tyler Malone hit a three-run home run in the third inning to push OSU past the Bulldogs, 5-2, Saturday.

Versus Arkansas

Oregon State and Arkansas have met three times previously, most recently in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., won 5-4 by the Razorbacks. The teams also met at the 1986 Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Okla. Arkansas won the first game, 4-3, before the Beavers took the second, 1-0.

Championship Series

Oregon State has advanced to the championship series for the third time in program history, winning the national title in 2006 and 2007. OSU had to play out of the loser’s bracket in 2006, taking 2-of-3 from North Carolina. In 2007, the Beavers swept all five games in Omaha, including two versus UNC.

Hitting Bombs

Tyler Malone is just the second player in CWS history to hit three home runs since the move to TD Ameritrade Park. He follows LSU’s Mike Papierski last season.

And Clutchman

On another CWS note, Adley Rutschman’s 10 RBI are the most in Omaha since Arizona State’s Kole Calhoun tallied 11 in 2009.

Another Record Broken

Oregon State had already broken its team records for hits, RBI, doubles and home runs, and hit another milestone on Saturday after scoring five runs. The Beavers have scored a team-record 507 runs in 2018, surpassing the 2006 club’s 504.