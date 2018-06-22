KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced that two outfielders, Shelby Hotchkiss (Tucson, AZ) and Halleigh Noga (Grants Pass, Ore.), have signed Letters of Intent to wrap up his recruiting class for the year.

Hotchkiss is a junior transfer from Yavapai Community College where she batted .333 with 12 doubles, 3 triples, and 4 Homeruns while scoring 45 runs and posting 24 walks and a .438 On-Base%

“Shelby is going to be a great addition to our roster next year,” said Stewart. “She is a good hitter with opposite field power. Shelby’s athleticism allows her to be a true utility player but she could be an immediate impact player in our outfield next year.”

Shelby is the daughter of Jill and Scott Hotchkiss.

Noga, from Grants Pass High School, batted .333 with 30-hits, 9-doubles and 3-home runs as the senior led her team to a quarterfinal appearance in the 6A state playoffs.

“Halleigh is a good outfielder with the ability to hit for average and power. She is a talented player who gives our program depth and another solid option in the outfield for the future,” added Stewart.

Halleigh is the daughter of Jerrod and Kristen Noga.